Sultan calls for special prayers, fasting over Nigeria’s challenges

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, 111, has called on Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion of the New Islamic Year to offer special prayers and supplication to Almighty Allah for peace in the country.

Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Secretary-General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, (JNI) in a statement said that the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, on the inception of the new Hijrah Calendar.

The statement said the Sultan called on the Nigerian Muslims not to relent in supplicating to Allah for His intervention for an end to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country. He said it was very much apparent and indeed scary that if we are not humble before the Almighty Allah, an end to these nightmarish situations seems not insight, if happenings in the country at present are anything to go by.

The Sultan therefore implores, “all to dedicate special prayers against all the terrible conditions and other related hydra-headed calamities, such as; poverty, high cost of living and corruption.

“Similarly, with 2023 general elections fast approaching we need to also seek Allah’s apt intervention for stability, security, peace and development of Nigeria. “As Muslims we must submit ourselves to Allah, especially that all efforts geared towards restoration of peace and order seems to defy solutions.

We, however, reiterate our calls for the continuation of fervent prayer for a peaceful and smooth political transition and an end to the multiple socio-economic challenges in the country.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Muslim Ummah is admonished to continuously seek Allah’s forgiveness, guidance and protection. Important qualities such as fear of Allah (SWT), resilience, perseverance, unity of purpose, planning and strategizing should be introspectively adhered to, as they are lessons drawn from the Hijrah of the Prophet (Peace be Upon Him). May we all witness security, economic prosperity, stability, peace, law and order in Nigeria and the world at large.”

