Sultan challenges Northern govs to end gender based violence

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji  Sa’ad Abubakar has challenged state governors to be proactive in their policy formation, especially those that can end  gender based violence in the Northern region of the country.

Abubakar disclosed this in Abuja Tuesday when he addressed participants at a two-day Northern traditional and religious leaders’ summit.

The traditional, cum religious leader said the cases of girls and women abuses in the region must be taken seriously.

He noted that the event organised by the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development was to underscore how critical the issue of gender based violence was in the Northern region.

His words: “Every day, everywhere we hear cases of violence or abuse of women and girls, we the traditional and religious leaders must do our best to end the menace.”

According to him: “At the end of the two-day event, stakeholders will be prepared to campaign against harmful practices against women in Northern Nigeria. They will come up with innovative ways to improve on the strategy to end the menace.”

