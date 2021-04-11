News

Sultan charges new Air Force chief on security

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar 111, has cautioned the new Commanding Officer of the 119 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air force ,Mr. Albert Bode, that his posting to Sokoto came at a time when the state and the neighbouring states were facing serious security challenges.

 

The Sultan stated this when he received the new Commandant, who visited him in his palace at the weekend. Sultan Abubakar also pledged the support of the Sultanate council for effective service delivery.

 

The Monarch noted that the 119 Composite Group was an important and strategic Unit of the Nigeria Air Force in Sokoto State

