Sultan confers traditional titles on Dasuki’s 3 sons, 17 others

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday, turbaned no fewer than 20 dignitaries, including three sons of the 18th Sultan of Sokoto, late Ibrahim Dasuki, with traditional titles of the caliphate.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the turbaning ceremony took place at the Sultan’s palace, in the ancient city of Sokoto and seat of the caliphate.

 

The event was a unique one which, offered its most famous traditional honour and hospitality to the dignitaries, making it the first of its kind in the history of the caliphate. In his address at the ceremony, the Sultan charged the new title holders to remain committed to the course of strengthening the administrative roles and responsibilities of the caliphate, to humanity.

 

Abubakar said the event was historic as it retraced the footprints of the late Othman Dan Fodiyo’s purposeful legacies.

 

He said: “Your turbanning is a great honor and opportunity to serve the society and the entire Sokoto  caliphate. Because of this, I expect all of you to shoulder the responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

 

“It is our humble belief that you would assist in achieving a favourable and rewarding Ramadan, in peace and for the benefit of Muslims, while keeping people closer to the caliphate.”

