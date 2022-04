Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has confirmed the sighting of the moon signalling the beginning of Ramadan.

In a live broadcast on Friday, Abubakar announced that the Ramadan fast will begin on Saturday.

