Sultan: COVID-19 vaccines not meant to kill Nigerians

Posted on

The President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said it was unreasonable to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine was meant to kill Nigerians. He said that nobody would wait to use the vaccine as an opportunity to depopulate the country. This came as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), insisted that the COVID-19 vaccine coming into Nigeria and Africa as a continent, was not different from the vaccines in use in the United States of America or Europe.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme on COVID- 19 vaccine organised fo Muslim scholars and Imams in Nigeria by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) yesterday in Abuja, the Sultan maintained that there were over a million ways to kill Nigerians through imported drugs and products long before coronavirus or the vaccines ever emerged.

The Sultan, who is the spiritualleaderof Muslimsin Nigeria, stressed on the need toanswerpertinentquestions around the safety of the vaccinesthroughsensitisationin order to dispel the growing myths and misconceptions making rounds in the social media, adding that although the COVID-19 vaccine was free, getting vaccinated was a personal choice. He said: “We need to convince people on the need to take the COVID-19 vaccines or not. We have heard a lot of myths and misconceptions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

“People talk of conspiracy theories that the vaccines are meant to kill us but will anyone wait to use the vaccines before they can kill us? So many drugs and products are imported into the country. So, if anybody wants to kill us, there are one million and one ways to kill us. “The vaccines are free but the decision to take the vaccine is a personal choice.

So, you should know every information about the vaccine.” Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who stressed the importance of religious leaders in shaping the perception, attitude and acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines by their followers, said no COVID-19 vaccine was specifically produced for Nigerians and Africans. While calling on the religious leaders to collaborate with government in sensitising the Muslim community on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, he noted that considering the successes achieved in the eradication of wild polio virus in Nigeria through the help of religious leaders.

