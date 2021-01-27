Sultan: COVID-19 vaccines not meant to kill Nigerians

…wants sensitisation to dispel vaccine myths

…there’s no specific COVID-19 vaccine for Nigerians, Africans – NPHCDA

The President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said it was unreasonable to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine was meant to kill Nigerians saying, nobody would wait to use the vaccine as an opportunity to depopulate the country.

This came as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), insisted that the COVID-19 vaccine coming into Nigeria and Africa as a continent, was not different from the vaccines in use in the United States of America or Europe.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme on COVID-19 vaccine organised for Muslim scholars and Imams in Nigeria by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Wednesday in Abuja, the Sultan maintained that there were over a million ways to kill Nigerians through imported drugs and products long before coronavirus or the vaccines ever emerged.

The Sultan, who is the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, stressed on the need to answer pertinent questions around the safety of the vaccines through sensitisation in order to dispel the growing myths and misconceptions making rounds in the social media, adding that although the COVID-19 vaccine was free, getting vaccinated was a personal choice.

Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who stressed the importance of religious leaders in shaping the perception, attitude and acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines by their followers, said no COVID-19 vaccine was specifically produced for Nigerians and Africans.

