Sultan declares today as Eid-El-Fitr Day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has declared today as the day to mark the Eid-el-Fitr. He said: “I am please to announced that 29th day of Ramadan 1444 AH is equivalent to 20 April 2023 mark the end of Ramadan 1444 after Hijra of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him )our noble leader”, “Reliable reports of moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and religious organizations across the country, which were duly verified and authenticated by the national moon sighting committee. Abubakar, announced the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal in a broadcast in Sokoto yesterday at his palace . The monarch therefore declared that Friday 21 of April 2023 is the first day of Shawwal 1444 AH and Eidel- fitr .