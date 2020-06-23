Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from the various moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of Zulkida Crescent last Sunday.

It also added that His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs (SCIA) has approved the report and subsequently declared today, Tuesday, the 23 June 2020, as the first day of Zulkida 1441 after hijrah.

