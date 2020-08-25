Sultan, El-Rufai in closed-door meeting over Southern Kaduna, others

Barely 24 hours after meeting with a former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, again met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday.

The meeting was held behind closed-door at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

After the meeting, the Sultan did not make any comment when accosted by journalists. He simply told journalists, “I came to visit my brother.”

However, El-Rufa’I, who spoke with reporters said that the Sultan was in Kaduna to advice and guide him on how to go about tackling the Southern Kaduna crisis and how peace can reign in his state.

El-Rufai said that the concern of his administration has always been to see people living together in peace because all human beings are equal and created by God.

The governor also said he welcomes the Peace and Reconciliation Summit held at Zangon Kataf on Saturday, where Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities resolved to live in peace with one another.

According to him, the major religions “teach us love for others as we love ourselves. Therefore, we are happy with what the Chief of Atyap started. May God reward him for inviting all the ethnic groups under his chiefdom, to agree to live in peace and harmony.”

The governor also prayed, “that let this be the beginning of lasting peace in Southern Kaduna.’’ El-Rufai said the Sultan came to advise and guide him as well as to “express his support for our efforts at bringing peace to Kaduna State.”

El-Rufai said his relationship with the Sultan started when he was a student at Barewa College, adding that “he knew me since I was 12 years old and he used to advise us on what we needed to do and how to achieve peace and progress.”

According to El-Rufai, the Sultan expressed happiness that various religious and ethnic groups have suggested measures on how to promote peace in Kaduna State, adding that the Sultan also prayed to God to bring peace in not only in Kaduna State but Nigeria in general, especially the insecurity bedeviling northern Nigeria.

