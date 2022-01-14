Sultan: Loss of eminent Islamic scholars creates vacuum

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam ( JNI), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, has said that the deaths of prominent Islamic scholars in succession recently, was quite disturbing and has created a vacuum difficult to fill in the Muslim community in Nigeria. In a statement, signed by its Secretary- General, Sheikh Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu,JNI said the sad news of Sheikh Dr. Ahmad’s death spread through the media (electronic, print, and social network platforms).) The statement said: “Sheikh Dr. Ahmad was a very renowned Muhaddith (interpreter/specialist of the sciences of the sayings, actions, and deeds of the Prophet Muhammad-PBUH) of high repute in Nigeria and very intelligent with a sound understanding for moderation and always logical in presentation, during Hadith sessions that even a learner will appreciate.”

His oratory during such sessions is dazzling and always enriching. One never gets bored listening to Sheikh Dr. Ahmad’s golden voice. JNI,in a statement, JNI described Dr.Ahmad as humble, savvy on jurisprudential matters relating to Islam, easy-going and, above all, God-fearing. “He was very much concerned about the proper understanding of the religion of Islam. Perhaps this explains why, for more than three decades, he consciously did not give up instilling in the minds of Muslims, particularly those who spoke Hausa, the importance of practicing Islam in accordance with the prophetic teachings.

“He created a niche for himself in the annals of learning and teaching pristine Islam, devoid of controversies of any sort. His lessons were purely apolitical and forthright, independentminded, honest, and meticulously presented. Indeed, we have lost an upright reservoir of knowledge. He has painstakingly taught most collections of the prophetic traditions and translated some into the Hausa language. His style of teaching was laced with empirical discourses and engagement of his audience, by way of ascertaining if he was well understood. Sheikh Dr. Ahmad was so dedicated to his Hadith sessions that it earned him massive followership, as attested by the hundreds of thousands that graced his funeral.

“The JNI’s grief is that the loss of a scholar of his standing creates a vacuum so difficult to fill and often a misfortune to the Muslim Ummah indicating that quasi scholars will litter the space of teaching and learning Islam. This is attested to by the Prophet (PBUH), he says “verily, Allah does not withhold knowledge by snatching it away from his servants, but rather he withholds knowledge by taking the souls of scholars, until no scholar remains and people will follow ignorant leaders.” They are asked and they issue judgments without knowledge. Thus, they are astray, and they lead others astray.

” “If anything, we should learn that this life is ephemeral and that sooner or later we shall be answering the call of the Almighty. We should therefore be very disturbed and look inwards, bearing in mind amendments before our exit. Theirs is a life well spent, while ours is unknown! Hence, we retract from misdoings and try to be of good to ourselves, as well as to society and humanity in general. “Our condolences go to the immediate families, friends, associates, students, and members of the Darul Hadith which Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Bamba founded. The Kano Emirate Council and the governments and people of Kano and Lagos states also condole.

Insha’Allah, Dr. Ahmad’s life was a life well spent, insha ‘Allah, in the way of Allah, the Most High. “We are nevertheless hopeful that, indeed, the righteous will be among the gardens and rivers. In a seat of honour near a sovereign, perfect in ability.” Q54:54-55. It is therefore our du’a to Allah, the Most Beneficent and the Most Merciful, to forgive all our deceased brothers and sisters, ease their stay in their respective graves with His abundant mercy, and ultimately grant them Jannatul Firdaus (the garden of bliss). Amin. “

