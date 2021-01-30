Sultan, Miyetti Allah meet to find solutions to problems of pastoralists

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), yesterday converged in Abuja to address challenges confronting pastoralists in the country. Sultan, who is the Chairman Board of Trustees of the association, harped on the need to find workable solutions to address security and socioeconomic challenges confronting members of the association.

The Sultan, who decried the stereotyping of Fulani herdsmen and associating them with crime stated that it was not every criminality perpetrated in the country that was done by the Fulanis. Abubakar, however, em-phasised the need for pastoralists to respect constituted authority and shun all forms of acts capable of tarnishing their reputations. On his part, Dr Usman Bugaje, A senior Advisor to the Sultan, stated that the objective of the meeting was to ensure a genuine search for solutions to the entire problem affecting the Fulanis in the country.

“We are helping at the secretariat level to bring out the issues and see how we can look at other economic, social and even ethnic dimensions to the problems,” he said. Bugaje disclosed that a mechanism would be created that would engage the government, Fulani leaders and non-Fulani leaders, criminals elements and every stakeholder to address incidences the challenges. “And, there are timelines put to it, we have agreed that there will be timeline, we are not going to leave it open.”

