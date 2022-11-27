Sultan: Poor leadership responsible for Nigeria’s security problem

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Saad II, has said that leadership challenge is the major factor responsible for security and economic problems the nation is facing.

Speaking at the 2022 Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), Annual Lecture, Dinner and Recognition Award held at the Government House, on Saturday, Maiduguri, he said the challenges facing the nation today are mainly that of leadership and as 2023 general elections draws nearer there is need for the election of credible leaders.

The Sultan who spoke on a topic ” Challenges of Leadership and Good Governance: Looking Inward and Refer back on Indigenous Resources,” said the problem of leadership in Nigeria are manifest in four areas which include peace and security, accountability, trust deficit, core values.

The Royal father said until our leaders begin to look back on these core values and common heritage these increasing security and economic challenges will continue to befall the nation.

He said that recent statistics revealed that 133 million Nigerians are poor, among whom 86 million are from the northern part of the country, and 18 million out of school children in the country, stressing that unless concerted efforts through purposive leadership is done to address these increasing challenges, it will continue defy solutions.

In his message, the chairman Board of Trustee of the BOBA, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) said the annual lecture affords the opportunity for all members of the association to meet and discuss the state of the nation, hear from political and proffer solutions. Gowon said this is the first time the annual lecture was held in the North-East.

Also speaking, the President of the BOBA, Engr Dahiru Ibrahim said last year the association celebrated its 100 years of its existence, stressing that this is the only old boys association that produced five heads of states.

