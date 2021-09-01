Sultan seeks support for military to end banditry

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has sought support for the military to end banditry in Nigeria. Sa’ad made the call when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division/ Commander, Joint Task Force (Northwest) Operation HADARIN DAJI, Major General Uwem Bassey, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Sokoto. The monarch noted that defeating banditry is a collective responsibility that everyone must contribute significantly either in terms of information or logistics support. He assured the GOC of his commitment and continuous support for the return of peace in the North-West and the country at large. The Sultan further urged the GOC to collaborate with stakeholders both at higher and local levels for intelligence that will assist the military in its operations. Bassey said he would continue to count on the traditional ruler’s support, especially because of his military experience.

