Sultan to FG: Find ways of reducing high food prices, other items

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has appealed to the federal, state and local governments to find ways of reducing the hike in the price of food stuff and other items in the country.

Besides, he equally called and advised men and women who buy and sell to be careful of what God Almighty will ask when they get to him on the Day of Judgment over persistent increases in the prices of food items, urging them to reduce the prices in order to get Allah’s blessings.

The Sultan made the appeal while delivering his speech during the closing ceremony of the 36th edition of the National Qur’anic Recitation and Competition over the weekend in Bauchi.

According to the Sultan: “Ramadan is coming, let me use this medium to call on our market people who buy and sell to be careful of what God Almighty will ask when they get to him on the day of judgment over persistent increase in the prices of food items.

I urge you to reduce the prices so that you can get Allah’s blessings.” The Sultan also called on all Muslim ummah to continue praying for the country, for peace, stability and tranquillity.

His Eminence further warned politicians to avoid do or die politicking ahead of the 2023 general elections, pointing out that God gives power to whom he chooses to give.

The Sultan further commended the governor and government of Bauchi State for hosting this year’s event and called on other governors to do the same.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...