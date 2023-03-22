News

Sultan To Nigerians: Don’t allow politics to divide you

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has urged Muslims and other Nigerians not to allow political differences and the outcomes of the February 25 – March 11 elections to divide them. The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) President-General made the call at the 2023 Sokoto Ramadan Symposium in Sokoto yesterday.

The event was organised by the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Jamatul Nasrul Islam (JNI), Islamic Education Trust and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). According to Abubakar, anyone not satisfied with the election results should take legal action.

“We should not maltreat anyone or cause destructions that will affect our relationships, especially against those perceived to be political oppositions,” he said. According to the ex-military chief, Islam is built on five pillars and that peace, unity and brotherhood among Muslims were basic and fundamental ingredients to strengthen the religion. He said: “Elections have come and gone and winners have emerged as destined by God. Let every Muslim reconcile themselves in the spirit of brotherhood, love, peace and unity. “We don’t have to break relationships because of politics. Fasting is approaching, let all mend fences and be on track for the holy month.”

