Sultan: We’re fed up with bloodshed in Nigeria

Our Correspondent

The National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria has expressed disgust at the worsening level of insecurity in Nigeria, saying it was fed up with bloodshed of innocent people by the day in the Boko Haram -infested north east region and other parts of the country.

Co-Chairman of the Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III voiced out the concerns of the royal fathers yesterday when he led a delegation of traditional rulers to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to express solidarity with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of the state over the recent attacks and gruesome murder of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari District of the state.

The delegation comprising traditional rulers from the Northern the Southern parts of Nigeria, also visited the Shehu of Borno.

The royal fathers on the entourage included the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemaka Achebe; Oba Adekunle Adebayo, Ore of Otin; the Emir of Hadeja, Dr. Adamu Abubakar Maje; the Emir of Fika, Mohammed Abale Ibn Mohammed Idrissa and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dr. Dandasen Douglas Jaja.

The Sultan, who spoke on behalf of the Council, said they were in Government House, Maiduguri to condole with Zulum and his people over the recent attacks as well as to make a very strong statement about insecurity in the country.

He expressed disappointment about the seeming inability of the Nigeria Armed Forces to tackle the insurgents and bandits frontally and ending the decade old counter- terrorism war.

Sultant said: “This afternoon, we are at the seat of power of Borno State in front of the governor on this special visit, I said special because this is the first time the national council of traditional rulers of Nigeria has ventured out to any state or any town specifically to discuss or talk about the happenings in that particular place as regards insecurity and mass killings of innocent people.

“It is not just a condolence visit, it is a statement that all of us are fed up with the shedding of innocent blood under whatever guise across this country. So many lives have been lost in the past; we can’t even compute how many lives we have lost. It becomes like a daily occurrence, a daily event.

A new normal, it becomes a story when in a day, nobody was killed in a particular place of this country. “

We had at various fora with our political leaders, mentioned these things out on how to take care of our security in various communities. “We have written papers, sent to our governors, we have discussed with all our leaders, all the way forward. But we see things getting worse and worse.

“It used to be Boko Haram alone in Borno and Yobe. Now, they are all over the north in particular and generally all over the country. You have bandits and terrorists all over the North, you can’t even move freely. In the South, it is the same thing.

The killings have taken new dimensions and we really don’t know the causes of these mass killings of innocent people.

“We decided to come together as National Council of Traditional Rulers to make this statement to all and sundry, not only to the Governor of Borno State, but to all our governors.

Let’s rise up to the occasion and see how we can come together to fight this menace of shedding innocent people’s blood.”

“I read the comment the governor made some few weeks ago, challenging the militarytotakethefighttothe Lake Chad to clear that place. Your Excellency, while I was a Lieutenant, I was at Lake Chad in Baga for six months, my battalion in Bama used to rotate with the battalion in Monguno and Maiduguri every six months. “We occupied the Lake Chad part of Nigeria for six months.

I was a Lieutenant, I was the operation officer and I have my maps. In Lake Chad that time, we had 36 islands under Nigeria, we occupied 16 of them, the biggest was king Nasara, we controlled that part of Nigeria effectively well as a battalion.

“Now, I don’t know why we can’t occupy the whole of Lake Chad and why we can’t occupy the whole of Sambisa forest.

If we want peace, we have to dominate these areas. If we want peace, we have to do away with those terrorists who occupy that place and see nothing good in other people except those that believe in their own negative ideas.

“We have been following with keen interest what is happening in Borno State. Like I always discussed with the Shehu, from day one, even when you were not even sworn in, he told me the type of person you are, and we are not disappointed when you started doing what you are doing.

We have seen the very big stride you have delivered just within one year, but you are just starting, you have a lot to do.

“I have known Maiduguri since when I was a small kid, we have grown up here. I served in Bama, I lived in Bama for over two and half years in the barracks.

The same barracks I served as Lieutenant was the same barracks vandalized and bombed.”

