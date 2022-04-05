Sultan’s group berates Buhari, APC over insecurity

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), the apex Muslim organisation in Nigeria, yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the worsening level of insecurity in the country. The religious group led by the Sultan of Sokoto,

His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III, particularly expressed concern about the recent hijack of an Abuja/Kaduna- bound train, the abduction of its passengers as well as the killing and maiming of several others, lamenting that Nigeria appears heading to an unknown destination of multiple chaos.

Secretary-General, JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the terrorists appear to have become emboldened and have launched series of coordinated attacks taking advantage of the apparent lack of coordination and synergy from security personnel. In a statement captioned ‘Passengers’ bound train attack along Abuja-Kaduna rail track,’ Aliyu said the Buhari administration has failed in its primary constitutional responsibility which is the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

According to him, the current administration has lost the moral justification to continue to hold on to power. “To say the least Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) is agonised and short of words to express her-self over the gory incident of the infamous train attack which happened on Monday, 28th March, 2022. The well-orchestrated incident remains highly condemnable, reprehensible and upsetting to every rational mind.

“It appears that the continuous callous acts of mayhem, killings and arson happening almost on daily or weekly bases around us; either within communities and/or on the roads we ply, has automatically reset our human psyche that we now have accepted such dastardly acts as part of our lives, to the extent that we no longer feel it.

The humanity in us is slowly being eroded thereby making us adapt to the new normal within which we, unfortunately, found ourselves. “It should be noted that in Islam and by all global standards, the essence of government and governance is solely to protect the five principal cardinal rights of the human race, the most important of which is life.

Any government that is incapable of protecting the lives of its citizens has lost the moral justification of being there in the first place; this is enunciated in section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have, however, carefully studied and followedup the unfortunate train blast especially that another train attack was reported to have occurred on the Lagos-Kano bound train, near Jaji, Kaduna state, on Thursday, 31st March, 2022, which inevitably led to the death of the locomotive operator.

“Terrorists are now becoming bolder and more belligerent by the day. They operate in any area of their choice(s) at any time they so wish.

They even operate for up to 8 hours non-stop (as it was reported to have happened in Niger State last Monday), without any fear of being confronted or apprehended. Most communities are now under the bandits’ absolute control with taxes being paid to bandits–some parts of Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto states and some others yet to be dis closed to the public.

In fact, terrorists do what they wish knowing that there is no gun power or authority that will defy them,” he said. The group wondered why with all the reported resources allocated to relevant security agencies to improve intelligence gathering mechanisms and boost the arsenal of the military, the security situation in the country had continued to deteriorate by the day.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...