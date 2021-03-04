Education

Sulyman Abdulkareem emerges Chair, Committee of VCs

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem has been appointed the Chairman, Committee of Vice Chancellors (CVC) Federal Universities.
Abdulkareem, who was appointed during a virtual/physical meeting held at its Secretariat, is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.
Also appointed was the Vice Chancellor University of Benin, Prof. Mrs. Lilian Salami as Alternate Chairperson.
In a terse statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Secretary General of the CVC, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, wished both newly executives successes in their new endeavour as they take over the mantle of leadership.

