Sumaila: Attacks on Buhari in London diminishes Nigeria’s image

A former House of Representatives Minority Leader, who was also a former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Kawu Sumaila, yesterday condemned the attack on the President in London, United Kingdom, saying that such an attack was a collective attack on the integrity and image of Nigeria.

He said: “The attack on the personality of the president in London, United Kingdom, is unfortunate, barbaric and uncalled for.”

Sumaila, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement he signed, said the attack on the president was far beyond the personality of the president, but an attempt to diminish the image of the country by some bad elements in the name of politics.

He explained that: “The action of a group of Nigerians led by a woman identified as Saratu Ishaya Audi, was nothing but ethnic and religious bigotry. It is wrong to attack Nigerian president with such abusive words. “The verbal attack was far away from politics. It is rather a sign of intolerance.

And this clearly shows that the woman and her accomplices were only dancing to the tune of some high profile personalities who are desperate in tarnishing, not only the good image of President Buhari, but that of Nigeria as a country

Like this: Like Loading...