Summer Camp: Sanwoolu loves Lagos children, say LG bosses

The Executive Chairman, Ijede Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Honorable Motunrayo Gbadebo -Alogba has said the Lagos Sports Summer Camp is a testimony of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s love for children. She made this disclosure during her pep talk with the campers at the Oriwu College, Ikorodu, venue of Phase 2, Season 2, of the programme in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

“ I want to thank our lover of children, Mr. Governor for doing this for Lagos kids and for bringing it to Ikorodu Division “ There is no doubt that Governor Sanwo- Olu likes children and wants them to be useful in life, that is the reason why this Lagos Sports Summer Camp is happening,” she said. Also speaking at the camp, the Executive Chairman, Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area, Honorable Adebisi Abiola, gave kudos to the government and the Lagos State Sports Commission for engaging the kids in sporting activities and vocational skills at the Lagos Sports Summer Camp.

“ Thank you Governor Sanwo-Olu for doing this for Lagos Children “. Meanwhile, the Board of LSSC L also visited the Oriwu College venue of the event on Wednesday to motivate the 120 campers. The Director-General of the sports commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar led the delegation of the board to the venue.

