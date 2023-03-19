Summer colours for Men’s kaftan

Summer season is always when to explore fashion pieces in bright and fun colours. Wole Job, the eponymous menswear label from Oluwole Job launched its first ever kaftan collection few years ago and it was a doze of fun colours men can try out for the kaftan style. The collection titled ‘Oni Basket’ by the Nigerian based label, features avant garde designs inspired by basket weaves and made with the finest of Damask and Cotton fabrics to create an interesting yet unique design. TV star, Denrele Edun; GUS winner Chidozie Nwachukwu and Model, Wale all modeled this colorful collection showing off the impeccable designs. According to the creative director, Wole Job: “The pieces from the collection are delicate, carefully crafted for that stylish man with classy taste and confidence, to keep you in style, especially in the tropicals.” Job added that the tunics in Oni-Basket collection is the solution to the problem of struggling to stay stylish when you stand in front of your wardrobe, confused about the perfect outfit to rock to occasions in that very hot weather.
Related Articles
Kenny Martin is over the moon
By any standard, Chief Kenny Martins is not a man of little means as all about him speaks in affirmation that he truly belong to the league of the high and mighty. A graduate of an American university, stoutly built Martins, has over many years proven to be one who is a master of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Like Tiwa Savage, singer DBN Gogo joins Spotify’s Music Programme
South African singer, known for her Amapiano hit, DBN Gogo is the latest artist to join the Spotify EQUAL Music Programme as the EQUAL Africa artist of the month. The programme, aimed at providing a platform to highlight women in music, sees Spotify welcoming the popular Ama- Piano DJ as the first South African […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fateema Mohammed living it up
That Honorable Fateema Mohammed Ogunkola is a blessed woman sure is an understatement because everything about her speaks of grace, excellence and blessings. Chocolate skinned and beautiful Fateema is well to do, well lettered, brilliant, connected and high flying. However, she’s is not limiting all these nice attributes to revolve just around her alone […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)