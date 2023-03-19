Summer colours for Men’s kaftan

Summer season is always when to explore fashion pieces in bright and fun colours. Wole Job, the eponymous menswear label from Oluwole Job launched its first ever kaftan collection few years ago and it was a doze of fun colours men can try out for the kaftan style. The collection titled ‘Oni Basket’ by the Nigerian based label, features avant garde designs inspired by basket weaves and made with the finest of Damask and Cotton fabrics to create an interesting yet unique design. TV star, Denrele Edun; GUS winner Chidozie Nwachukwu and Model, Wale all modeled this colorful collection showing off the impeccable designs. According to the creative director, Wole Job: “The pieces from the collection are delicate, carefully crafted for that stylish man with classy taste and confidence, to keep you in style, especially in the tropicals.” Job added that the tunics in Oni-Basket collection is the solution to the problem of struggling to stay stylish when you stand in front of your wardrobe, confused about the perfect outfit to rock to occasions in that very hot weather.

