Summer Series: Falcons dare world champions, USA

  • Waldrum warns African champions on defence

 

African champions the Super Falcons will look forward to causing a big iupset when they take on the world champions United States of America in their final game of the Summer Series in Texas Thursday morning. It is clearly a fight between David and Goliath as the Falcons are ranked 38th in the world while the USA are No 1 on FIFA rankings.

 

The United States have won all the three meetings between the two sides but the Nigerians stretched their more illustrious opponents to the limit in their last two losses.

 

The Americans first thumped Nigeria 5-0 in 2003 and four years later beat their opponents 1-0.

 

The last meeting between the two teams was at the 2015 World Cup, where the US again edged past the Africans 1-0. At the Summer Series, the Americans have won their first two matches, 1-0 against Portugal and 4-0 against Jamaica. Nigeria, on the other hand, were upset 1-0 by the Reggae Queens of Jamaica, who are ranked 51st in the world, before they held Portugal to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

 

The Falcons will be buoyed by their comeback against the Portuguese. “We kept pushing and pushing, this is something we can build on and make us better,” coach Randy Waldrum celebrated the Falcons fightback.

 

“It showed that we are a very good team who can fight and comeback. “We’re always in the game till the last whistle.” However, Waldrum is also the first to warn that the team’s defence must rise to the occasion if they were to contain world champions.

 

“We have to clean things defensively because if we don’t, we will be in some real trouble with the US,” he cautioned. “We have to correct our lapses because the US team can expose you in so many different ways.”

 

Vastly experienced Onome Ebi shored up the “disorganised” defence in the Portugal game, but the absence of Osinachi Ohale is still a sore point for the back four.

