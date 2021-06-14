Sports

Summer Series: Falcons rally late to hold Portugal 3-3

Rasheedat Ajibade scored in stoppage time to give Nigeria a 3-3 tie with Portugal in a Summer Series match Sunday.
Portugal went ahead 2-0 at BBVA Stadium on an own goal in the 22nd minute followed by captain Carole Costa’s goal off a well placed free kick in the 33rd.
Nigeria cut the deficit before the half with Michelle Alozie’s goal, but Portugal’s Telma Encarnacao scored early in the second half. Another own goal pulled Nigeria closer before Ajibade’s equalizer, reports The Associated Press.
Portugal lost to the U.S. national team 1-0 in the Summer Series opener Thursday. Nigeria fell 1-0 to Jamaica.

