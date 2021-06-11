Sports

Summer Series: Jamaican women beat Falcons 1-0

Deneisha Blackwood scored early in the second half and Jamaica defeated Nigeria 1-0 to open the Summer Series on Thursday night.
Blackwood, who also plays for the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, scored in the 51st minute for the Reggae Girlz. She has eight international goals for Jamaica.
Blackwood’s penalty kick in the 25th minute was saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.
The Reggae Girlz became the first Caribbean team to play in the Women’s World Cup when they made the field in France in 2019, reports The Associated Press.
The team is gearing up for qualifying for the next World Cup, set for Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
But speaking after the match, Randy Waldrum, former coach of the Dash, who was making his debut as head coach of Nigeria, said he was impressed with performance of his wards, especially in the second half..
The Summer Series continues Sunday, with Jamaica facing the United States after Portugal plays Nigeria.

