Summer Series: Super Falcons aim for victory against Portugal

African champions Nigeria say they have put behind them the loss to

Jamaica and are determined to earn victory against Portugal on Sunday,

in the second of their three-match programme in the Summer Series in

the United States of America.

Missing several key players, who were held back by either delayed

issuance of entry visa or injuries, the Super Falcons lost 0-1 to the

Jamaicans on Thursday at the BBVA Stadium in Houston – the same venue where they confront the Portuguese on Sunday evening.

Deneisha Blackwood, who plays her professional club game for Houston

Dash (the club that uses the BBVA ground), scored in the 54th minute

to condemn the Super Falcons to their first defeat in eight games. The

nine-time African champions had won all three matches at the Turkish

Women’s Cup Tournament in Antalya in February – the first account under American coach Randy Waldrum.

After the clash with the Jamaicans, Bayelsa Queens’ midfielder Celine

Ottah (one of 10 home-based professionals in the Falcons’ squad),

joined up with the contingent at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in

Houston.

Camp sources have confirmed to thenff.com that Belarus–based

experienced defender Onome Ebi and team captain Asisat Oshoala will hit the team’s camp before the clash with Portugal on Sunday, having flown out of their bases in Europe on Saturday.

In addition to four-time African Player of the Year Oshoala and

oak-at-the-rear Ebi, Coach Waldrum had to do without the young, agile

and stout-hearted goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (who is still stuck in France) midfield orchestrators Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Halimatu Ayinde.

Former youth international Nnadozie has been the team’s number one since the last FIFA World Cup finals in France.

The game against the Portuguese is also being seen in the larger

context of a preparatory session for the Falcons’ last match in the

Summer Series – a clash with four-time world champions and four-time

Olympic champions USA at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, also in the State

of Texas.

Team USA has beaten the Super Falcons in every encounter at the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics. But Wednesday’s tie will be the first

friendly match involving both teams. In fact, the Americans have only

ever played friendly matches against only one African team previously – South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

Like this: Like Loading...