News

Summit makes case for citizens’ partnership with armed forces to overcome insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A clarion call has been made to all Nigerians to rally round the Armed Forces in its bid to wipe out remnants of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country. 

Renowned academic, Prof. Peter Madoki gave the charge at a one-day summit for target rights groups, conflict managers and social media influencers last Friday in Abuja. 

Prof. Madoki, speaking as chairman of the event organised by Global Amnesty Watch Foundation (GAWF) in conjunction with the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) acknowledged the tremendous feats of the military under President Muhammadu Buhari. 

He recalled how the president propelled troops to launch multiple offensives against these armed groups through different operations. 

On top of suffering hundreds of casualties, the academic noted that over 20, 000 hostages have regained freedom and reunited with their families, most recently the Kankara students in Katsina State. 

“President Buhari and the incumbent Service Chiefs must be counted among the few best leadership gifts to Nigerians and the country,” he said. 

“I appreciate all of them and encourage these leaders to soar higher in the strive to secure Nigeria and humanity”. 

However, Prof. Madoki reckoned that the final piece of the jigsaw is citizens’ partnership with the troops. 

He said with the support of Nigerians, especially civil society groups, non-governmental organisations and social media influencers, the military would be fired up to finish the war.

According to him, the “new media is now the leading crusaders of social change or re-engineering, good governance, human rights and self-determination agitations”.

He further noted that it ” has an expediently amazing outreach even to the remotest of villages. It speedily galvanizes forces potent enough to even pull down the walls of Jericho in a split second”. 

Prof. Madoki recounted the EndSARS movement and the role played by social media influencers. 

He believes if such energy can be channelled to support the troops on the frontlines, the nation would soon witness an end to insecurity. 

His words, “In our country Nigeria, we experienced it with the #EndSARS protests over the same police brutality and extra-judicial killings.  The violence, avoidable deaths, destructions and gores from otherwise peaceful democratic protests would impinge on national psyche for some time.  All of you would agree with me that the messages and calls for solidarity by the organizers of the protests were re-doctored, manipulated and unpatriotically altered by mischievous persons for specific purposes.   

“And in African countries, Nigeria inclusive, which are exposed to the wonders of social media have had to grapple with the basic problem of fake news syndrome or concocted propaganda.  Most social media users are susceptible to the temptation of gulping every stuff churned out and sighted on their social media handles.

“Without any attempt at verification, it is presumed as facts largely because of the unregulated nature of such platforms. There are deliberate distortions on social media by users who delight in twisting facts to inflame negative public passions. But also, some are genuinely oblivious of the facts about events in their milieu or are misled and or, prefer to mislead others in the expansive chain of social media connectivity”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Covid-19: Wike threatens to review worship at churches

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has kicked against the flagrant disobedience of Covid-19 protocols by some churches in the state, warning that if it continued, his administration would have no option than to review the restriction on the number of people allowed to worship in churches.   The governor, who stated this at the Saint […]
News

EndSARS protests: Benue stakeholders demand apology from Buhari over killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Stakeholders in Benue State yesterday demanded an apology from President Muhammadu Buhari over his silence, killings and his inability to condole families of #EndSARS protesters who lost their lives during the peaceful protests. They made their stand known during a presidential stakeholders’ meeting held to appraise the level of destruction caused by the protesters, which […]
News

Vaccine alone cannot defeat Coronavirus, UN chief warns

Posted on Author Reporter

  UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that vaccines alone cannot defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Guterres gave the warning at a news conference in New York on Wednesday ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week starting on Monday. “Many pin their hopes on a vaccine, but let’s be clear – there is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: