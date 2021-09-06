Summit: PILA challenges women on value creation

The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has challenged professional women to be leaders in their various spheres of influence by taking charge and creating value.

This was the takeout from the women association’s first virtual Education Summit that focused on the theme, Redefining Success in A Changing World which held recently.

Setting the tone for the event, President of the association, Joyce Ojemudia, who is also the MD/ CEO of African Alliance Insurance Plc, in her speech, said: “As we all know, success, by its very essence, is about meeting and exceeding set expectations. In this COVID-19 imposed new normal, the parameters for measuring success has become quite stricter.

However, if there is one thing we all here have in common, it is that we are in the business of uncertainty being insurance practitioners.

“We, therefore, are supposed to naturally thrive in uncertainties due to our training and professional leanings. But you and I know this is usually not the case.

It is with this at the back of our minds that the Professional Insurance Ladies Association has put together this education summit to help us, reinvigorate us, remind us and indeed realign our thoughts towards success despite the uncertainties.”

