Summitech to upgrade healthcare solutions

Summitech Computing Limited, an IT solutions provider, has announced plans to launch upgrades to its hospital management software in the coming weeks. The upgrades, the company said, would come with an expansion programme to increase the reach of its services. CEO and founder of the company, Adekunle Kunle- Hassan, at a virtual press briefing to commemorate the company’s re-entry into ICT space, said: “To strengthen our health system and make it uncompromised, effective and efficient, Summitech recognised the gap and introduced the first version of Indigo.

The software is one that finds ways of trimming financial and human resource waste and make the system responsive to the real health needs of the people and enhance the hospital visit experience.” He added that Indigo was built with the aim of digitising patient records, reducing patient wait time, improving hospital management of its inventory and payments and access to comprehensive reports.

“Initial tests have proven the software to achieve a fully utilised and efficient hospital management system. This is currently used across eight healthcare centers in Nigeria, including the largest eye clinic in Sub-Saharan Africa,” he said. Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Babatope Olosunde, noted that apart from the company’s positive healthcare footprint, Summitech was committed to provide great commercial benefits from its products. “We ensure that hospitals, developers and other clients alike can look forward to a high standard of execution, speed, and great quality products.”

