Summon Sanwo-Olu, 12 others, #EndSARS protesters' lawyer tells panel

The counsel for the #EndSARS protesters, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, yesterday asked the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters to summon Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and 12 others.

He made said this in a December 9 application to the panel’s Chairman, Judge Emeritus Doris Okuwobi. The application said the proposed invitees could provide information concerning the Lekki shootings of October 20 or its aftermath.

The Nigerian Army has denied #EndSARS protesters allegations that it shot at, injured and killed several peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate. Besides the governor, the others named in the application include Minister of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN; Chief Executive Officer of Loatsad Promomedia Ltd, Mr. Seyi Tinubu; Managing Director, Oriental Hotel; Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Police Station and Lekki Concession Company Officials in charge of information Technology Intelligence and Security. Ogunlana also requested that the panel invite officials of seven private and governmentowned hospitals.

They are: Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island General Hospital; Chief Medical Director, Reddington Hospital, Lekki and Victoria Island; Chief Medical Director, Grandville Hospital, Ajah; General Hospital, Ikeja; Chief Pathologist, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja. The rest are: The Provost, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH); The Chief Medical Director, Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos. They “have played certain roles to qualify as being part of those who can give relevant and useful information to the Panel for use to it purpose as regards the ‘LEKKI SHOOTING’.

