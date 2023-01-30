Sun Award: Diri dedicates trophy to Bayelsa flood victims

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has saluted the resilience of people of the state while dedicating the 2022 Governor of the Year Award by The Sun Newspapers to victims of last year’s monster floods in the state. Speaking in Lagos on Saturday night shortly after he received the award, Diri expressed delight that people of the state were able to surmount the challenges presented by the disaster.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as also commending the people for supporting his administration and that the award will spur him to do more. Diri particularly lauded the legislature and judiciary in the state for the synergy among the three arms of government, saying the cooperation has contributed greatly to the successes recorded by his administration. He noted that the prevailing peace and harmony in the state was one of the prized achievements of his administration and stressed the need for the people to sustain the tempo, saying it was the only way Bayelsa can make good progress. He said: “This is more about the people of Bayelsa State. Whatever award we receive today is on behalf of the people of the state that have been very supportive. “Also, the three arms of government working together, that synergy has helped us achieve whatever we are seeing today. We give the glory to God.”

