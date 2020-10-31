Sun Heaven Hotel Abuja: ‘Simply awesome’

Sun Heaven Hotel remains one of the best kept secret in Abuja when it comes to experiencing the best of hospitality treats at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Olufemi O who recently had a three night stay at the hotel in his testimony was over the moon as he described his stay as: “An awesome weekend experience.” Scoring the hotel’s facilities and services as ‘very good,’ he wrote thus: ‘‘Sun Heaven Hotel and Resort was more than home away from home; lovely ambiance, nice food and friendly staff. Apart from being overbooked upon our arrival on Friday, our stay was simply awesome.’’

The testimonial of Olufemi is not any different from others who over the years have had course to experience the rich offerings of the hotel. Located in the Asokoro area of Abuja (36, Mamman Nasir Street. Off TY Danjuma, Street), you are attracted by the rich ambience of the hotel, and the moment you stepped through the gate you are serenaded by a serene and warm feel, which usually pervades the exclusive enclave.

The calm and colourful setting of the reception easily soothes your nerves while you are received by gaily dressed butler with courtly smiles. The same attitude you receive from the guest receptionist, who within the minutes concludes the check – in formalities and the butler once again takes over the proceeding, leading you to your room and graciously gives you a tour of the elegantly made room as he introduces you to all the services and offerings of the hotel at your beck.

Rooms

The rooms are well – laid with the latest and most sophisticated hospitality facilities, all exuding an enchanting opulence as if you are closeted within a kingly royal room. The room categories ranges from Standard Double, Deluxe Double and Executive Double to Royal Suite, all boasting rich toast, with such amenities as mini – bar, comfy king – size bed, ensuite bathroom, with freshly minted toiletries, flat screen TV, with multiple channels, work chair and desk, wardrobe and safe box for personal effects. Dining/wining It boasts a well – apportioned allday restaurant and bar lounge that are very colourfully and lively, with a tinge of attractive pull. Here you are guaranteed the best of culinary treats; depending on your choice, with menu ranging from standard Africa delicacies to continental, including some rare Nigerian local delicacies. Also to the bargain is a complimentary breakfast for your delight. While the bar and lounge offers you a very relaxing and comfortable alcove to unwind with a wide selection of drinks, ranging from wine, beverages, cocktail, to champagne to brandy at your call.

Wellness

The Asokoro, Abuja – based high flying hotel also features a number of wellness facilities for the benefit of guests,both in- house and walk – in guests. This include a well – fitted outdoor swimming pool with cosy ambiance and amply sit – out area, and pool bar; fully fitted gymnasium with a spa offering a range of services.

Conference

Event planners are also warmly welcomed to the hotel, with it conference facilities catering for business and social activities of various statues, especially when the venue matters, this should be the place to check out with its full ranged conference services and fully equipped facilities at your beck.

Other facilities/services

Also it boasts other well- apportioned facilities and services, which include: free WiFi in public areas, free self – parking, and dry cleaning/laundry services, 24 hours room service and power supply as well as limo/town car service and airport shuttle.

