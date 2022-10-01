Sun Heaven Hotel Ikoyi delights with premium offerings

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Ikoyi, Lagos is one of the member hotels of Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort group, which has over the years continued to spread its tentacles across the country, as one of the top notch independent hotel chains, offering quality facilities and services comparable to international best standard in all ramifications.

Located in Parkview axis of Ikoyi, the hotel exudes appealing and opulent architectural feel that many would find irresistible as you make your way into the hotel complex, which itself is very inviting, with serene ambiance. According to the hotel management, the hotel caters to both business and leisure travellers as well as residents, seeking a ‘home away from home’ hospitality space to relax, savour new and wholesome experience and conduct their businesses as well as retreat. The management gives reasons why you should make the hotel your home and first choice, stating that; ‘‘We are well placed in a serene environment and are always ready to give you the best when it comes to the hospitality industry. We have one of the best locations for everyone on a business and leisure trips, because we have close proximity to embassies, banks, mul-tinationals and the financial institutions.

‘‘We have so many comfortable and affordable rooms for our guest coming from other nations. We have a well furnished and beautiful interior to make your stay a very comfortable one.’’ The hotel boasts premium facilities that are of high quality, offering different options to guest. It features a number of stylishly furnished and fitted rooms, with modern hospitality amenities for the com-fort for the guest.

This include: Well – laid comfy bed, wardrobe, reading desk and chair, bedside lamps, flat screen TV with multiple entertainment channels, air-conditioner, well- stocked refrigerator and a polished marble bathroom, featuring Jacuzzi and freshly minted toiletries. For gastronomic treats, it has an all-day restaurant, with appealing look where guests are treated to both African and continental dishes as well as rare cuisines on request with complementary breakfast.

While its lounge and bar also offers serene and cosy interior for guests to relax and savour any of its wide selection of drinks, ranging from wine, brandy, champagne, mock tails to cocktails. You could also retreat to either the pool side or terrace with great view to enjoy your drink with a breath of fresh air. For wellness offering, the hotel features indoor swimming pool and a well – equipped fitness centre and gymnasium. Here too, you can get a massage from professionals. While business and event planners are welcomed to the hotel as its features fully catered for conference room for different business, social meetings and private events, with a fully equipped business centre that offers complementary services to event organisers. Other facilities and services on offer include: Dry cleaning and laundry service, car-hire and airport shuttle services, luggage storage, free Wi-Fi, car park and 24 hours room service as well as 24 hours power supply and water tight security.

