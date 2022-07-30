Sun Heaven Hotel Ikoyi offers premium services

Sun Heaven Hotel Ikoyi located in Parkview Estate, which is a highbrow end of Ikoyi, Lagos is one of the collections of Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts Limited, a Nigerian independent hotel brand, breaking bounds with its unique and premium collections across the country. The Ikoyi located hotel is a luxury hospitality home exuding opulence and elegance, with an idyllic setting that is well suited for both business and leisure travellers seeking not just serene environment but well apportioned property to savour the best of hospitality offerings. It offers a broad base and wide selection of facilities and services, with a crop of professional team that deliver on the mandate of the hospitality, exuding excellent service culture that is laced with personalised touch for the benefit of guest.

It array of commending and fascinating facilities include rooms, which features different categories such as; Executive room; Super Deluxe room; Deluxe room; Serene room; and Neso Suite as well as Zina Suites or Ebube Suite. All the rooms are plush and stylishly fitted and furnished, with an amazing interior deco that appeal to the senses.

Some of the amenities include King size comfy bed with plush towels and beddings, LCD TV with satellite channels, complimentary beverage tray and mini fridge, freshly minted ensuite bathroom with bathtub or Shower and Daily Housekeeping as well as reading table and desk and dazzling lighting system and chandeliers. In terms of gastronomic treats, its features artistically enchanting all – day restaurant that offers a wide selection of Nigerian, African and continental dishes as well as chef’s specialties while its lounge and bar section with its welcoming ambiance, is dotted with well stock drinks ranging from brandy, champagne, wine, cocktails and beverages. While its wellness offerings include a well equipped gym, spa and sauna room, outdoor swimming pool, with pool bar.

