Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort Victoria Island beckons with luxury offers

Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, Victoria Island, Lagos is one of the hotels in Sun Heaven Hotel Group, an independent hotel brand that is making waves in Nigerian hospitality market, growing rapidly with branches across the country. It is a luxury hotel dedicated to business travellers and leisure seekers, with well apportioned and elegantly styled facilities that are geared towards the comfort and relaxation of its growing guests. As a full service hotel, it offers a wide range of services ranging from well fitted and styled accommodation, gastronomy treats, wellness, business, events and meetings offerings for the discerning minds requiring a serene and attractive atmosphere while services are professionally delivered with the culture of excellence and personal touch by a crop of well trained personnel.

Fact file

The hotel features a number of stylishly furnished and fitted rooms, with well curated amenities for guests’ satisfaction. Room categories include: Executive King Suite; Junior Suite, Deluxe and Serena; with each featuring common and dedicated amenities such as; en-suite bedroom, private lounge, with an LCD TV offering satellite channels and visitors’ toilet, king size bed, complimentary beverage tray and mini – fridge, bathtub or shower with daily housekeeping and newspapers as well as complimentary breakfast. It offers rich cuisine treats from African, Nigerian to continental while its plush and serene lounge and bar offers wide selection of drinks, ranging from wine, brandy, champagne, beverage to cocktail and mocktail. It wellness section features fitted gym and spa, with treatment room and sauna, offering trendy services curated by professionals.

Then added to this is indoor swimming pool and a pool bar. Other facilities and services on offers include babysitting, laundry and dry cleaning, car-hire and airport shuttle, ample parking lot, luggage storage facilities and business facilities business meetings and conferences. For Sun Heaven Hotels Group General Manager, Ibrahim Zulu, the hotel is a growing concern, with a commitment to building an enduring independent brand that can compete effectively with international brands. He noted that Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort, Victoria Island is one of its star hotels that offers premium services for both business and leisure travellers, seeking distinctively curated property and services tailored to meet the expectations of guest.

 

