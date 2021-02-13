Travel & Tourism

Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, operates the award-winning Discovery loyalty programme. Sun International joins the alliance in February 2021, becoming the latest addition to a growing network of 35 independent brands and 570 hotels in 85 countries. Created to help independent, upscale, and luxury hotel brands compete with the global brands while retaining their individuality, GHA’s Discovery programme celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020. GHA CEO, Chris Hartley, said Sun International joins the alliance at a pivotal moment – the start of a recovery in international travel.

“A strong partner to enter South Africa has long been a priority for GHA. This news reflects our optimism that the travel industry will soon be on the road to recovery. We are proud to welcome Sun International as GHA’s member brand in South Africa. We are confident they will benefit greatly from joining the alliance.

“They will have immediate access to a global audience of over 17 million DISCOVERY members. We know from our research that South Africa is a popular destination for our customers.” Sun International Chief Executive, Anthony Leeming, said he was looking forward to a successful partnership.

“Joining GHA marks an exciting step for Sun International and our guests, and represents an important evolution in our guest recognition and rewards strategy,” said Leeming. “In parallel with our Most Valued Guest (MVG) loyalty scheme, our recognition programme for gaming members, GHA’s Discovery programme will enable us to better recognise and reward our hotel guests and welcome new customers.

“Notwithstanding the challenging environment faced by the global hospitality industry, our decision to join GHA could not happen at a more critical time in our company’s history.” The integration and launch of Sun International’s properties into GHA is expected to be completed by mid-2021. Cape Town’s The Table Bay is expected to go live in April, followed by the other Sun International’s properties.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Sanwo-Olu committed to promoting sustainable tourism –Akinbile-Yusuf

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged his commitment to creating an enabling environment that would promote sustainable tourism development. This was made known by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, while speaking on the recommendations of the COVID – 19 Pandemic Review Committee report for the tourism […]
Travel & Tourism

Nigerian tour operator celebrates ‘darkness to light’ in Ado Awaye

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

One of the twin basic problems bedeviling tourist sites in Nigeria are accessibility and power, especially for those situated in the far flung rural areas of the country. This has greatly hindered patronage of these attractions, therefore, denying the communities the attendant benefits in terms of development and boost of their economy. One of such […]
Travel & Tourism

World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Travel is not just about seeing the wonders of the earth but understanding our impact upon it. With increasing frequency, people are looking to make the shift from “tourist” to “conscious traveller” by finding ways to maximise positive impacts on the locations they visit. Making thoughtful choices about how, when, and where you go on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica