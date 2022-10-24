News

Sunak closing in on No 10 as Johnson pulls out, deadline nears

Rishi Sunak is the firm favourite to replace Liz Truss as PM and could do so by as early as Monday afternoon.

His closest rival, former PM Boris Johnson, dramatically pulled out of the race on Sunday evening, reports the BBC.

He claimed he had the support needed to stand but said it would not be “the right thing to do”

Sunak praised Johnson, saying “we will always be grateful” for his actions during the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Penny Mordaunt is a way off securing 100 backers – she must do so by 2pm to get her name on the ballot paper.

Meanehile, Labour have reiterated their call for a general election, as have the SNP.

 

News

Israel rescinds outdoor COVID-19 mask requirement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel rescinded the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors and fully reopened schools on Sunday in the latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic. With almost 54% of its 9.3 million population having received both shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Israel has logged sharp drops in contagion […]

