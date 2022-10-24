Sunak closing in on No 10 as Johnson pulls out, deadline nears

Rishi Sunak is the firm favourite to replace Liz Truss as PM and could do so by as early as Monday afternoon.

His closest rival, former PM Boris Johnson, dramatically pulled out of the race on Sunday evening, reports the BBC.

He claimed he had the support needed to stand but said it would not be “the right thing to do”

Sunak praised Johnson, saying “we will always be grateful” for his actions during the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Penny Mordaunt is a way off securing 100 backers – she must do so by 2pm to get her name on the ballot paper.

Meanehile, Labour have reiterated their call for a general election, as have the SNP.

