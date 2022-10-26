News

Sunak: I’m not daunted by UK’s challenges

Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister, says he is not daunted by the challenges facing the country. Sunak was announced as the leader of the UK on Monday. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer secured the leadership of the Conservative Party after Penny Mordaunt failed to get enough backing from fellow members of the parliament to enter the ballot Speaking in Downing Street yesterday, Sunak promised to “fix the mistakes” made by Liz Truss, his predecessor. He said Truss’ plan to target economic growth was not wrong but said some mistakes were made. “But some mistake were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes nonetheless,” he said. “And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them.” He said his government will have “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.

“I fully appreciate how hard things are and I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened,” he said. “All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands,” he said.

 

