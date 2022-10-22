Sunak leads PM race as Johnson says he’s ‘up for it’

Supporters of former UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, say he’s got the backing of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to enter the race.

The BBC has confirmed 93 backers, but Sunak hasn’t yet said he is standing.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is on his way back to London from his holiday in the Caribbean as speculation grows that he will enter the race.

The Trade Minister Sir James Duddridge said the former prime minister told him that he was “up for it”.

The Leader of the Commons, Penny Mordaunt, is the only person to announce their candidacy so far.

Leadership hopefuls have until 14:00 on Monday to gather the support of 100 MPs, with a new PM declared by Friday.

