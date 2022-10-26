Sunak to hold first cabinet meeting with his new team

On his first full day as PM, Rishi Sunak will meet his new cabinet Wednesday morning before facing opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs at midday.

Sunak spoke of the need to unite his party and a number of Liz Truss’s cabinet have kept their roles – including James Cleverly as foreign secretary, reports the BBC.

But Therese Coffey, a close friend of the former prime minister, was demoted from deputy PM to environment secretary.

Key figures in Boris Johnson’s government, including Michael Gove and Dominic Raab, have also returned to cabinet roles.

Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor – he took on the role after Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget, swiftly scrapping most of it.

Suella Braverman is reappointed as home secretary, a week after resigning from the same role, and Grant Shapps replaces Jacob Rees-Mogg as business secretary.

Sunak’s former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt remains leader of the House of Commons.

