Sunak to take over as PM after meeting King Charles

Rishi Sunak, 42, will officially become prime minister Tuesday morning after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest.

He will travel to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles before entering No 10 as the UK’s first British Asian PM, reports the BBC.

He will be the UK’s third leader in seven weeks and is expected to make his first speech as PM outside Downing Street at 11:35.

But first, outgoing PM Liz Truss will chair her last cabinet meeting at 09:00 before submitting her formal resignation to the King at 10:15.

After being selected by Tory MPs on Monday, Sunak warned the country faced a “profound economic challenge” but promised to serve with integrity.

He ruled out an early general election, despite calls from Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

He faces a daunting task of tackling the UK’s highest inflation for 40 years and uniting the Tory Party.

