Sunday Dare at 56: Winning where others dread

Critical stakeholders in the nation’s education sector have kicked against and faulted the N999 million the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said it will spend daily to feed an approximately 10 million pupils across public primary schools, under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

The ministry, under the watch of its Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had last week announced that the ministry would spend N999 million daily to feed Primary One to Three pupils in public primary schools. But, the stakeholders have alleged that the move was another avenue to siphon and misappropriate public funds, wondering how the same government which is saying there is no money would want to spend almost N12 billion a month on school feeding of children.

According to the Vice President (South West) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Salaam Abdusobor, the programme is still part of the entrenched corruption the country has been witnessing before in the system. He, however, described the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) as “another conduit for corruption,” saying the government has not had its thoughts clearly planned out as this is a sustained conduit for corruption.

He said: “Similar projects have been embarked upon in the past with no accountability and with no evidence that it got to the beneficiaries. Where are the 10 million beneficiaries? N999 million implies N1 billion per day?

While there is no doubt that some children may need feeding, which environment are these children schooling in? Is it unsafe, ramshackle and with run down environments? I think the Federal Government has not had its thoughts clearly planned or mapped out and this is a sustained conduit for corruption.”

Meanwhile, a don at the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Gbadebo Odewumi, who said initially, he thought that the amount could not be true, wondered that this country would never stop from shocking the people. “Though it is not the ratio N100 to one child that matters, the priority, transparency, database, fact and fallacy of the programme,” he noted.

He stressed: “Where are these foods being served? What happens to the millions of kids out of school for insecurity that chased them away from school? Have they been forgotten or is there any scheme for them?

“If it is love for education, one would have been satisfied, but just cast a glimpse of outright disdain for the sector that is ravaged by strikes and extreme lack of infrastructure.”

He, therefore, called for a database on the ministry’s website to be presented for stakeholders and media to follow up this. The Chairman of Lagos wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Akintoye Hassan, said though there was nothing wrong and new about the school feeding programme, what is amazing is absolute lack of transparency and accountability in the government.

He said: “Most of the time, the people

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...