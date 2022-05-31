Opinion

Sunday Dare at 56: Winning where others dread

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Abuja Comment(0)

Critical stakeholders in the nation’s education sector have kicked against and faulted the N999 million the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said it will spend daily to feed an approximately 10 million pupils across public primary schools, under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

 

The ministry, under the watch of its Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had last week announced that the ministry would spend N999 million daily to feed Primary One to Three pupils in public primary schools. But, the stakeholders have alleged that the move was another avenue to siphon and misappropriate public funds, wondering how the same government which is saying there is no money would want to spend almost N12 billion a month on school feeding of children.

 

According to the Vice President (South West) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Salaam Abdusobor, the programme is still part of the entrenched corruption the country has been witnessing before in the system. He, however, described the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) as “another conduit for corruption,” saying the government has not had its thoughts clearly planned out as this is a sustained conduit for corruption.

 

He said: “Similar projects have been embarked upon in the past with no accountability and with no evidence that it got to the beneficiaries. Where are the 10 million beneficiaries? N999 million implies N1 billion  per day?

 

While there is no doubt that some children may need feeding, which environment are these children schooling in? Is it unsafe, ramshackle and with run down environments? I think the Federal Government has not had its thoughts clearly planned or mapped out and this is a sustained conduit for corruption.”

 

Meanwhile, a don at the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Gbadebo Odewumi, who said initially, he thought that the amount could not be true, wondered that this country would never stop from shocking the people. “Though it is not the ratio N100 to one child that matters, the priority, transparency, database, fact and fallacy of the programme,” he noted.

 

He stressed: “Where are these foods being served? What happens to the millions of kids out of school for insecurity that chased them away from school? Have they been forgotten or is there any scheme for them?

 

“If it is love for education, one would have been satisfied, but just cast a glimpse of outright disdain for the sector that is ravaged by strikes and extreme lack of infrastructure.”

 

He, therefore, called for a database on the ministry’s website to be presented for stakeholders and media to follow up this. The Chairman of Lagos wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Akintoye Hassan, said though there was nothing wrong and new about the school feeding programme, what is amazing is absolute lack of transparency and accountability in the government.

 

He said: “Most of the time, the people

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Dapo Abiodun’s compassion for womenfolk

Posted on Author Kunle Somorin

“The gig economy is empowerment. This new business paradigm empowers individuals to better shape their destiny and leverage their existing assets to their benefit.”— John McAfee   Three years ago, precisely on the May 29, 2019, Ogun State witnessed a watershed that has continued to define its identity. That day, the eventful swearing-in of His […]

EHICHIOYA EZOMON
Opinion

2023: APC baits Jonathan for North’s 2027

Posted on Author EHICHIOYA EZOMON

WhileSouthernpoliticiansarescramblingforthe presidencyin2023– that’sallthingsbeingequal, and the position is zonedto the South– Northern politiciansareplanningforboth2023and2027.   Northernpoliticians’calculationissimple: If theycan’t retain power after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, they’ll ensure that power shift to the South for only four years.     To achieve the schemeisalso very simple: Draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the […]
Opinion

Muzzling media freedom in a democracy

Posted on Author Adémólá Òrúnbon

Of recent, there has been what is apparently a guided and concerted attempt by the President Muhammadu Buhari headed All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government’s drive to stamp its control on what is churned out as information within the Nigerian media space as it has become obvious that the administration is not at home with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica