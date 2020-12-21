Sports

Sunday Dare to NFF: Focus more on development, not just S’Eagles

…as ministry battles to get Eagles home

 

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has charged the Nigeria Football Federation to focus more on the development of the game than the senior national team, the Super Eagles.

 

Dare at the weekend said it was obvious that the Eagles are the country’s biggest brand but added that if the development of the game was neglected the Eagles would suffer it in the long run.

 

The minister cited the example of the Flying Eagles that crashed of the Africa U-20 Nations Cup and World Cup and described it as failure to develop the service areas of the game.

 

He said: “We all love the Super Eagles but the support chain is already faulty because we are not taking care of the young ones coming up to join the big stage in future.

 

“It was sad we lost at the WAFU B U-20 because of the implications and the players that we might not be able to see blossom at this stage. “The NFF has been too busy funding and servicing the games of the Super Eagles without looking at those who will take over in the various positions in the senior team. This is very crucial.

 

“That is why the domestic l e a g u e should also be more vibrant as one of the options to bring out a few players to strengthen the Eagles but all must be well in terms or organization and calendar consistency.”

 

Dare stressed that the need to boost development made the ministry to revive the National Principals Cup billed to start next year. “We want to provide various options at the grassroots to help in the development drive of football.

 

The NFF should also be thinking about this especially with the age grade teams,” he said. Dare also noted that the ministry was working hard to get four national stadia ready for the Eagles. “Work is at advanced stage to revive the National Stadium, Abuja and Lagos, the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna and the Liberty Stadium Ibadan.

 

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote has taken up the Abuja Stadium and 5,000 seats will be branded for him with five pillars outside for adverts. Lagos Stadium is being handled with assistance from Kensington Adebutu and we have the Kaduna Government paying 70 per cent of the rehabilitation of Kaduna Stadium while the ministry will complete the 30 percent.

 

“We should get an organisation or top businessman for Ibadan soon. We want a home for the Eagles and other national teams rather than play here a n d there all over the c o u n – try.”

