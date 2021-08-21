Arts & Entertainments

Sunday eviction: Maria, Big Brother prank Housemates

Posted on Author Adeniyi Oluwalonimi Comment(0)

Big Brother has explained to HOH Maria of his planned fake evictions for this Sunday. He made the disclosure during her dairy session on Friday.
During Maria’s session, Biggie revealed that there would be no evictions and nominations this week and explained their plans for this weekend’s fake eviction show.
She was told that on Sunday she should inform two of her fellow housemates who had least impressed her throughout her week as Head of House, that they would be nominated for eviction on Sunday.
Maria was told that if sold successfully she would be rewarded, but if she failed there would be consequences for her actions.
Maria was also directed to keep the plan a secret with the risk of severe punishment or reward. So far, the HOH (Head of House) has impressively kept the act up with the housemates.

