Sunday Igboho critically ill in Cotonou –Lawyer

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has reportedly taken ill and has been sent to a hospital in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Igboho, who was arrested in Benin Republic while trying to travel to Germany, is still being held in the country over allegations of illegal migration. His lead counsel Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) yesterday confirmed the Yoruba nation activist “is now critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic”. Alliyu stated this in Ibadan while speaking on a report monitored on the BBC News regarding Igboho’s health conditions.

Igboho’s Ibadan residence was attacked by the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1. Alliyu said: “The report reaching me is that one of his (Igboho’s) organs might have been affected as a result of the injuries he sustained when he reportedly fell while attempting to escape from the security officers that invaded his Soka residence in Ibadan on July 1.” According to him, the his client has applied to the Benin authorities to allow him seek better medical attention in either France or Germany as a result of his failing health.

