Sunday Igboho critically ill in Cotonou –Lawyer

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has reportedly taken ill and has been sent to a hospital in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Igboho, who was arrested in Benin Republic while trying to travel to Germany, is still being held in the country over allegations of illegal migration. His lead counsel Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) yesterday confirmed the Yoruba nation activist “is now critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic”. Alliyu stated this in Ibadan while speaking on a report monitored on the BBC News regarding Igboho’s health conditions.

Igboho’s Ibadan residence was attacked by the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1. Alliyu said: “The report reaching me is that one of his (Igboho’s) organs might have been affected as a result of the injuries he sustained when he reportedly fell while attempting to escape from the security officers that invaded his Soka residence in Ibadan on July 1.” According to him, the his client has applied to the Benin authorities to allow him seek better medical attention in either France or Germany as a result of his failing health.

News

Flood: Warri-Uvwie drainage to ready by 2022 –Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday said that the storm drainage projects executed by the state government in parts of Warri and Effurun in Warri South Local Government Area and Uvwie Local Government Area of the state would be ready in 2022. He gave the assurance while addressing newsmen shortly after the inspection of […]
Top Stories

Monguno: Money for arms missing under Buhari’s Service Chiefs

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, says funds for arms purchase were missing under the former Service Chiefs. In January, President Muhammadu Buhari replaced Gabriel Olonisakin, Tukur Buratai, Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Sadique Abubakar respectively as Chiefs of Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force. Lucky Irabor took over as Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief […]
News

Why Obaseki eventually picked commissioners-nominee

Fresh facts have emerged on how Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, finally concluded to send the list of commissioners-nominee to the state’s House of Assembly on Wednesday. Impeccable sources told New Telegraph that Obaseki had to “explore all the available options in arriving at the decision”. One of the source said: “The governor has been […]

