Sunday Igboho critically ill in Cotonou – Lawyer

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), lead counsel to the embattled Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), Wednesday raised the alarm that his client, who is a Yoruba rights activist, “is now critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic”.

Chief Alliyu stated this in Ibadan while speaking on a report monitored on the BBC News regarding Sunday Igboho,’s health condition in Cotonou. The activist whose Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State residence was attacked by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1, 2021 was later arrested in Cotonou on his way to Germany with his wife, Ropo. He has since been tried and detained in the country’s prison.

Confirming the illness, the lawyer said that it was true that Chief Adeyemo Igboho was critically ill and was taken to a hospital in Cotonou for medical attention.

Expatiating, he said: “Reports reaching me is that one of his (Igboho’s) organs might have been affected as a result of injuries he sustained when he reportedly fell while attempting to escape from the hands of the armed gunmen that invaded his Soka residence in Ibadan this year.”

According to Chief Alliyu, the Yoruba activist has already applied to the Republic of Benin authorities to allow him seek better medical attention in either France or Germany as a result of his failing health.

