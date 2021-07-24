Sunday Igboho demands N5.5bn damages from FG

…as Benin lawmaker says Nigerian risks 21 years’ jail if found with fake Beninese passport

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The arrested Yoruba Nation agitator (Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho), has applied to an Oyo State High Court, Ibadan for enforcement of his fundamental rights through his lawyer, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN).

In the application filed Friday in Suit No.. M/ 435/2021, brought pursuant to Sections 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44 & 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) and Articles 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12 (1), 14, 19, 20 & 21 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, LFN, 2010 & ORDER 11, ORDER XI & XII of the Fundamental Human Rights (Enforcement Procedure Rules, 2009.

The suit is between Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.ka.a Sunday Igboho Oosa) as applicant and the Attorney General of the Federation, as well as, the Department of State Services (DSS).

The applicant whose Soka, Ibadan residence was invaded “at about 1.00 m to 3.00 a.m of 1 July, 2021, by the 2nd & 3rd Respondents is a violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right to his privacy and that of his home as guaranteed and protected by ss. 37, 43 & 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN), 1999 (as amended) and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement)g, Act, LFN, 2010”.

He is seeking a declaration that the invasion, shooting and killing of two persons in the residence was against Sunday’s fundamental rights, and that “it is oppressive, malicious, arbitrary and grossly unconstitutional for the 2nd & 3rd Respondents to invade the residence of the Applicant situate, lying and being at Igboho Villa, 1, Dalag Street, Off Soka Bus Stop, Soka Area, Off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan without announcing who they were and ask the Applicant to open his gate but rather shot their way through killing two people including an elderly Imam doing Tahjud (night vigil), shooting at cars thereby destroying them and not sparing animals like cats and dogs in total violation of the intendments of the Fundamental Human Rights’ provision in CFRN, 1999 and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, LFN 2010. protecting the-dignity of human person, sanctity of human life and privacy of citizens and their homes”.

In the 12-paragraph injunctive application, the applicant wants the court to restrain the defendants “from arresting, detaining, molesting, harassing and/or in any wayinterfering with his to personal liberty, freedom of movement of Chief Sunday Adeyemo”.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker in Benin Republic, identified only as

‘Tolulase’, has stated that Sunday Adeyemo is at risk of a 21-year jail term if he truly obtained a fake Beninese passport.

Tolulase, in an interview with the BBC Yoruba, said the situation about fake Beninese passport did not look good for the agitator, citing stringent Benin Republic laws.

The legislator explained that although Benin is a small country, laws are strictly enforced there.

He said, “On this passport issue, take me for an instance; I’m from Benin Republic but married to an Ijebu woman from Nigeria. We have five kids. She gave birth to two in Nigeria, three in Benin.

“Only the three have Beninese passports, the two others and my wife do not have. She can only apply if we married legally in Benin.

“Even after the court wedding, the passport is not issued immediately. She will wait for some years and must go through the processes.

“The first thing you must have is the National Identity Card. Now, if you’re not a citizen, the only way you can get a passport is if you legally marry a Beninoise.

“You can see it’s not easy. So, if you procure a fake one, you’ll be uncovered because you don’t have a National Identity Card. The details are linked.

“The card must have a family name. About three to five of your relatives must confirm to the government that they know you and your early years.

“It is after they testify that the court will issue the card, which can then be used to apply for a passport. If such is doctored, the punishment is 21 years’ imprisonment. It’s a serious offence.

“And it’s not just the owner of the fake passport that will be prosecuted; all those who know about it will be charged to court.

“On Chief Sunday Igboho, the Beninese government will carry out a detailed investigation that will expose everyone involved in his passport obtainment.”

