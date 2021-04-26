Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attack Soka residence in Oyo

Some yet-to-identified people again attempted to attack Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho), a Yoruba Freedom fighter at his Soka residence, Ibadan, in Oyo State.

Mr Koiki Olayomi and Dapo Salami, have confirmed the futile attack on Chief Sunday Igboho.

According to them, the attackers stormed the house around 1:30 am on Monday and attempted to set it ablaze but they were resisted by the vigilant security aides of Igboho.

Though, the two aides didn’t confirm if there were an exchange of gunshots, it was learnt that the two sides exchanged gunfire.

Koiki, on his Facebook page said the gunmen invaded the home of Sunday Igboho located at Soka area of Ibadan in the early hours of Monday.

Some residents of the area said they were praying earnestly while the shooting lasted.

Though, one of the spokespersons alleged that the gunmen were from government, there was nothing to prove this claim.

Koiki warned that if the security agents did not leave his boss alone, it might be the beginning of the problem that the government was waiting for.

Koiki said: “The gunmen came exactly 1.30 am. They attempted to enter the house but they were resisted. I cannot confirm the number of those who came. But, they came and they were resisted.

“We are not suspecting anyone, but we know that some people came. They came and they were resisted, that is just it.”

