Sunday Igboho is a businessman, not a terrorist – Lawyer

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), lead counsel to the Yoruba Nation agitator and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), has flayed the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), linking his client to terrorists and their financiers, saying that “Sunday Adeyemo is a businessman, not a terrorist”. In a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, the lawyer said: “Our attention has been drawn to a text press conference by the Attorne General and Minister of Justice wherein he fruitlessly tried to paint our client and those patronizing his car trade as terrorists and/ or financiers of terrorists. “I have gone through the text. Sunday was alleged to have transferred the sum of N12.7m to Abbal Bako & Sons owned by Abdullahi Umar.

Transferring money to bureau de change to buy dollars is what is done by every businessman of our client’s calibre. Thank God that his passports and various bills of ladings were carted away by DSS during the ungodly invasion of 1st July, 2021. “Thus, so far there is no evidence of receipt of money from Abbal Bako & Sons or Abdullahi Umar going by the text conference. What the AGF stated are mere conjectures. Not hard fact. Our client, according to him, paid Umar and not vice versa, thus believing what the Honourable Attorney General of Federation earlier said that Chief Sunday Adeyemo is being financed by people.

The picture the learned AGF wanted to paint is that our Client is being financed by Abdullah Umar allegedly involved in terrorists financing. Who is now financing who? “Again, Chief Adeyemo is a car dealer trading in the name of Adesun International Concept Ltd. Does it mean that anybody buying car from him or selling car to him is a terrorist? Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa was not into Oodua Nation until last year. So finding over N273m turnover between October 2013 and September 2020 shows that he was not a poor man. His house invaded by DSS on 1st July, 2020 is worth over N2 billion!

