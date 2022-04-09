News

Sunday Igboho meets legal team in Benin Republic

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, met with members of this legal team in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Igboho who fled the country to avoid arrest was on Monday, February 07, given a conditional release from prison in Benin Republic eight months after he was detained there. Sunday Igboho had been detained in Benin’s commercial capital Cotonou on accusations of “criminal association”. Though released, the agitator, whose house was attacked by operatives of the Department of State Services on July 1, 2021, can’t leave Benin until the completion of his case.

After his release, Igboho expressed optimism that Yoruba can achieve self-determination “without firing a bullet”. He was quoted as saying this in a statement by one of his counsels, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN). The Yoruba rights activist also called on his supporters, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination “without heating up the fragile situation” in Nigeria. Igboho said that he would continue to preach against war, considering the situation in Ukraine and some parts of the South-East in Nigeria.

He thanked all his supporters, leaders, and President of Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, over his release from prison. The statement read, “Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Baba Prof. Akintoye and Baba Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians especially his people in Ilana Oodua and affiliates seeking self-determination. “He continues to preach against war seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu mourns demise of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu as a painful loss. Stressing that the deceased was a consummate politician, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Mantu to nation building in various capacities. The former governor noted […]
News

Fuel, electricity hike: TUC aligns with NLC, to shut down economy Sept 28  …as TUC seeks intl visa ban on corrupt politicians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has aligned with its counterpart, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), over plans to shut down activities in the country on September 28, should the Federal Government refuse to reverse the recent hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs. This was coming as the National Executive Council of the NLC, ratified […]
News

Senate C’ttee happy with PTAD’s measures on pension challenges

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service has expressed satisfaction with the measures initiated by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to meet the challenges in the Nigerian pension sector. Chairman of the committee and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau spoke yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after a close […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica