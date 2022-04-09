Sunday Igboho meets legal team in Benin Republic

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, met with members of this legal team in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Igboho who fled the country to avoid arrest was on Monday, February 07, given a conditional release from prison in Benin Republic eight months after he was detained there. Sunday Igboho had been detained in Benin’s commercial capital Cotonou on accusations of “criminal association”. Though released, the agitator, whose house was attacked by operatives of the Department of State Services on July 1, 2021, can’t leave Benin until the completion of his case.

After his release, Igboho expressed optimism that Yoruba can achieve self-determination “without firing a bullet”. He was quoted as saying this in a statement by one of his counsels, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN). The Yoruba rights activist also called on his supporters, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination “without heating up the fragile situation” in Nigeria. Igboho said that he would continue to preach against war, considering the situation in Ukraine and some parts of the South-East in Nigeria.

He thanked all his supporters, leaders, and President of Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, over his release from prison. The statement read, “Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa thanked all that are supporting him, especially his leaders, Baba Prof. Akintoye and Baba Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians especially his people in Ilana Oodua and affiliates seeking self-determination. “He continues to preach against war seeing what is happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria. He implored all, especially his kinsmen at home and in the diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the very fragile situation in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...